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HOW THE SPECTER OF COMMUNISM IS RULING OUR WORLD – PART 2
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31 views • April 07, 2022
This is Part 2 of a special 10-part documentary series released by NTD in July 2020, based on the book series of the same title, written by the editorial board of ‘Nine Commentaries of the Communist Party’, also published by the Epoch Media Group, which was founded in New York City by Chinese Falun Gong practitioners fleeing religious persecution by the CCP and its attendant “on-demand” forced organ harvesting.
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