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Top 10 Greatest Inventions by Nikola Tesla
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65 views • September 04, 2019
Nikolai Tesla was a man with big ideas; he has over 300 patents to his name. The problem was that Tesla was way ahead of his time and a lot of his more elaborate ideas theoretically worked, but never actually panned out. With that being said, the man was still a brilliant inventor who gave the world some amazing inventions and was a pioneer in many fields. These are the 10 best Tesla inventions that were designed, constructed and tested.
Coming up:
10. The Tesla Coil
9. The Magnifying Transmitter
8. The Tesla Turbine
7. Shadowgraphs
6. Radio
5. Neon Lamps
4. The Adams Power Plant Transformer House
3. The Induction Motor
2. Teleautomaton
1. Alternating Current
Coming up:
10. The Tesla Coil
9. The Magnifying Transmitter
8. The Tesla Turbine
7. Shadowgraphs
6. Radio
5. Neon Lamps
4. The Adams Power Plant Transformer House
3. The Induction Motor
2. Teleautomaton
1. Alternating Current
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