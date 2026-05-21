Using Grand Juries to Combat Gov’t Corruption

With Jason Gerhard, Former State Representative

https://NHgrandjury.com

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Citizens summoned to perform in a grand jury a local court system uses to determine if sufficient evidence is presented by a prosecutor to proceed to trial, have no idea how powerful their process can be to do more than judge the efficacy of the prosecutor. Indeed, such juries can investigate the fraud elected officials refuse to undertake.

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This suppressed power becomes significant when an awakened American considers all the controversies ignored by the globalists’ puppets elected (or selected) to steal our income and rights. Think, for example, of the international satanic, child-sacrificing ring of executives & celebrities escaping justice right now. Or the blatant election fraud that led to nothing but the caging of a few officials and lawyers who dared to show evidence of stolen elections. The powerful demons running free might not laugh so hard in our faces if Americans knew what they could do in a Grand Jury.

Former state representative Gerhard knows this hidden power. Indeed, in New Hampshire he hands out info to grand jurors to try to end their ignorance on how they could save our country from damaging corruption. He feels his elected experience was useless and believes the last hope for America’s hope is the grand jury.