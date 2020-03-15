My Second Biggest Mistake

If you are with someone and the two of you do not get along well sometimes, do not think that a commitment is going to change anything.

The two of you are obviously just meant to be friends, at best.

My sister pointed out something about this video that I didn't pay attention to at the time.

See if you notice the obvious, unlike myself.

A man in love, is a fool.



She ended up leaving me for a man with a boat load of money and owns the RV park: "Trackrock Stables and Campground," (we were full time RVers).

I didn't have a license so I put my Harley and my truck in my wife's name for tag and insurance purposes. MAJOR MISTAKE!!!!

When she left me, I loaded my Harley on the back of my truck and left. She reported my Harley and truck stolen, since the titles were in her name. I assume she gave them to the guy she left me for.

Anyway, I spent over 3 months in Blount county jail in Oneonta, Alabama, then was extradited to Union county in Blairsville, Georgia where she had reported them stolen and now lives. I spent another 2 weeks there.

After almost 4 months in jail (before they realized what she had done), I still ended up with nothing and she got away with what she did to me. This was on top of the 3 1/2 years of her being unfaithful in every town we stayed in.

How's that for a horror story, but this one is true.