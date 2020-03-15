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My Second Biggest Mistake
Boqer Tov School
Boqer Tov School
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1 view • March 15, 2020
If you are with someone and the two of you do not get along well sometimes, do not think that a commitment is going to change anything.
The two of you are obviously just meant to be friends, at best.
My sister pointed out something about this video that I didn't pay attention to at the time.
See if you notice the obvious, unlike myself.
A man in love, is a fool.

She ended up leaving me for a man with a boat load of money and owns the RV park: "Trackrock Stables and Campground," (we were full time RVers).
I didn't have a license so I put my Harley and my truck in my wife's name for tag and insurance purposes. MAJOR MISTAKE!!!!
When she left me, I loaded my Harley on the back of my truck and left. She reported my Harley and truck stolen, since the titles were in her name. I assume she gave them to the guy she left me for.
Anyway, I spent over 3 months in Blount county jail in Oneonta, Alabama, then was extradited to Union county in Blairsville, Georgia where she had reported them stolen and now lives. I spent another 2 weeks there.
After almost 4 months in jail (before they realized what she had done), I still ended up with nothing and she got away with what she did to me. This was on top of the 3 1/2 years of her being unfaithful in every town we stayed in.
How's that for a horror story, but this one is true.
Keywords
adulteress gets marriedwhores fake vowfalse commitment
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