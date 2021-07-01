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R.I.P. Special Tribute To Sgt. Greg Froggatt
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R.I.P. Special Tribute To Sgt. Greg Froggatt
Thank you Greg for everything you have done for our ministry and most of all
Thank you for being a true Brother in Christ. It was an honor to have you on the
team serving our Father! Give my love to our Savior Jesus/Yahushua!
Love & see you soon
-Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com
Thank you Greg for everything you have done for our ministry and most of all
Thank you for being a true Brother in Christ. It was an honor to have you on the
team serving our Father! Give my love to our Savior Jesus/Yahushua!
Love & see you soon
-Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com
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