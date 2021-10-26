© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROJECT VERITAS: NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR RE-ELECTION "VACCINE" MANDATE
Follow
3
Share
Report
70 views • October 26, 2021
New Project Veritas out. Hidden camera shows the staff planning "vaccine" mandates but kept from the public before the campaign.
"They are into rights and freedoms...that shit".
Share on twitter/youtube/facebook/email etc, dont just stick to bitchute and odysee.
"They are into rights and freedoms...that shit".
Share on twitter/youtube/facebook/email etc, dont just stick to bitchute and odysee.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.