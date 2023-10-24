Create New Account
President Trump's remarks while entering courtroom before Cohens testimony.
Trump entering courtroom before Cohens testimony.

When asked about Cohen’s testimony:

“He’s a proven liar. He’s a felon that served time for lying. He’s trying to get a better plea deal. This case, by any other judge, would’ve been over a long time ago.”

courtindictmentpresident donald j trump

