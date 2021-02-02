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The Moral Case Against Lockdowns
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12 views • February 02, 2021
Doctors are lying and suppressing information about the effects of the covid-19 vaccine in order to decrease vaccine hesitancy.
These people are slandering both their professional colleagues
and victims of vaccine injuries.
We must educate ourselves, for we alone are the bearers of the consequences of our choices.
These people are slandering both their professional colleagues
and victims of vaccine injuries.
We must educate ourselves, for we alone are the bearers of the consequences of our choices.
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