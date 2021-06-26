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VACCINIDE: BLOOD CLOTS, BRAIN DAMAGE AND CEREBRAL THROMBOSIS.
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104 views • June 26, 2021
SOURCE: QuantumIntel
Neonaticide – the act of killing an infant within the first twenty-four hours or month (varies by individual and jurisdiction) of its life. (Such as abortion clinics)
Geronticide – the abandonment of the elderly to die, die by suicide or be killed. (Such as in elderly care homes)
Extrajudicial killing – killing by government forces without due process. See also Targeted killing. (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan)
Feticide – the act of killing a fetus
Genocide – the systematic extermination of an entire national, racial, religious, or ethnic group.
Omnicide – the act of killing all humans, to create intentional extinction of the human species (Latin: omni "all, everyone" - Prince Philip)
Deicide – The killing of a God-like person, divine messenger or Higher Being.
Vaccinide - The intentiinal act of killing people with a lethal vaccine.
Courtesy ABC4, FOX11, Sky News Australia, WION India News Agency, Nine News Australia.
Neonaticide – the act of killing an infant within the first twenty-four hours or month (varies by individual and jurisdiction) of its life. (Such as abortion clinics)
Geronticide – the abandonment of the elderly to die, die by suicide or be killed. (Such as in elderly care homes)
Extrajudicial killing – killing by government forces without due process. See also Targeted killing. (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan)
Feticide – the act of killing a fetus
Genocide – the systematic extermination of an entire national, racial, religious, or ethnic group.
Omnicide – the act of killing all humans, to create intentional extinction of the human species (Latin: omni "all, everyone" - Prince Philip)
Deicide – The killing of a God-like person, divine messenger or Higher Being.
Vaccinide - The intentiinal act of killing people with a lethal vaccine.
Courtesy ABC4, FOX11, Sky News Australia, WION India News Agency, Nine News Australia.
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