© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CB radio - Could it play a key role in preserving free speech?
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • April 21, 2022
Rebel News.
In this report we join Haru, a trucking company owner in Saskatchewan, who details some daily uses of CB radio in the trucker industry. It generally revolves around road safety, but as he mentions, there’s more that takes place on this quasi-hidden communications platform.
FULL REPORT from Syd Fizzard: https://rebelne.ws/3O8f8J7
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11ld8v-cb-radio-could-it-play-a-key-role-in-preserving-free-speech.html
In this report we join Haru, a trucking company owner in Saskatchewan, who details some daily uses of CB radio in the trucker industry. It generally revolves around road safety, but as he mentions, there’s more that takes place on this quasi-hidden communications platform.
FULL REPORT from Syd Fizzard: https://rebelne.ws/3O8f8J7
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11ld8v-cb-radio-could-it-play-a-key-role-in-preserving-free-speech.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.