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Date: May 7, 2026. Lesson 89-2026. Title: The Serpent in the Cup: Where Temptation Truly Begins
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Proverbs 23:31–32 shifts the warning from the outcome of sin to its origin—revealing that the path to destruction begins with a single, lingering look. What appears beautiful, smooth, and harmless conceals a deadly end, as Solomon exposes how attraction gives way to deception and ultimately to ruin. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles teaches why the battle is won or lost at the level of the eyes, how every temptation disguises danger beneath beauty, and why turning away early is the only way to avoid the serpent’s bite at the end.

Lesson 89-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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