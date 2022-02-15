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Pot Smoker justin trudeau Shunned At The G7
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63 views • February 15, 2022
justin trudeau is an admitted pot smoker and represents the "Papineau Riding". His "father" had a kid with a snowflake lawyer because she was infatuated with how smart pierre was. Same pierre who quit in February 1984 because he was a coward.
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