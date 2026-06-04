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Russia’s Methodical Advance Through Konstantinovka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russia’s Methodical Advance Through Konstantinovka

From June 3 to 4, Russia and Ukraine continued to launch systematic strikes against rear infrastructure targets. Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot near St. Petersburg by flying through the airspace of the Baltic states.

In turn, Russia focused its efforts on three areas: logistics, transportation, and the fuel and energy sector. Explosions were reported in most regions of central and eastern Ukraine.

Fighting rages along the entire front line of the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian army is trying to maintain the pace of its offensive in the Sumy region. On June 3, frontline units began fighting for control of the village of Bachevsk.

According to reports from June 4, Russian army assault units entered Shevchenko in the Kharkiv region. Currently, Ukrainian units are holding positions in the central part of the settlement. The assault on the settlement continues.

There are ongoing heavy clashes in Konstantinovka in the Slavyansk sector. Russian units have expanded their control and presence throughout virtually the entire city. Some small assault groups have already reached the northern outskirts of the city.

The flanks of the sector remain the site of intense fighting. There is a stalemate between infantry units in Chasov Yar and in Dolgaya Balka. A few kilometers to the east, Russian troops are assaulting Novopavlovka.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops retain the ability to counterattack. Ukrainian commanders attempting to deploy armored vehicles to the city. Reinforced by artillery and drone operators, the garrison has not lost its combat effectiveness.

For Kyiv, this section of the front is the cornerstone of the entire conflict. Clearly, the Ukrainian leadership has no intention of surrendering these positions. Therefore, it is possible that the Ukrainian army will launch a major operation to regain control of the city.

https://southfront.press/russia-advance-through-konstantinovka/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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