Another video of the use of the "Orekhnik" in Lviv, last night.

Several videos about this.

Ukraine is initiating an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and the Ukraine-NATO Council following Russia's statements about the use of the "Orekhnik" missile in the Lviv region, wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sybiha.

Medvedev described the nighttime Oreshnik strike on western Ukraine as “a shot of haloperidol for dangerous psychotics.”

Full statement of the Russian Defense Ministry on the response to Kiev's attack on Putin's residence:

"Tonight, in response to the terrorist attack by the Kiev regime on the residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, carried out on the night of December 29, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces have launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range ground and sea-based weapons, including the mobile medium-range ground-based missile system 'Oreshnik', as well as drone strikes on critical facilities in Ukraine.

The objectives of the strike have been achieved. The targets of the attack were the production facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles, which were used in the terrorist attack, as well as the energy infrastructure that supports the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

Any terrorist actions by the criminal Ukrainian regime will continue to receive a response".

❗️The Mayor of Kiev urged the population to leave the city

I appeal to the residents of the capital who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city, where there are alternative sources of electricity and heat, to do so — Klitschko

After the night strikes, there is no heating and water in most of the city



