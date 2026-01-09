BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And another video of the "Orekhnik" in Lviv
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 1 day ago

Another video of the use of the "Orekhnik" in Lviv, last night.

Several videos about this.

Ukraine is initiating an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and the Ukraine-NATO Council following Russia's statements about the use of the "Orekhnik" missile in the Lviv region, wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sybiha.

Adding:

Medvedev described the nighttime Oreshnik strike on western Ukraine as “a shot of haloperidol for dangerous psychotics.”

Adding:

Full statement of the Russian Defense Ministry on the response to Kiev's attack on Putin's residence:

"Tonight, in response to the terrorist attack by the Kiev regime on the residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, carried out on the night of December 29, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces have launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range ground and sea-based weapons, including the mobile medium-range ground-based missile system 'Oreshnik', as well as drone strikes on critical facilities in Ukraine.

The objectives of the strike have been achieved. The targets of the attack were the production facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles, which were used in the terrorist attack, as well as the energy infrastructure that supports the operation of Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

Any terrorist actions by the criminal Ukrainian regime will continue to receive a response".

Adding:

❗️The Mayor of Kiev urged the population to leave the city

I appeal to the residents of the capital who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city, where there are alternative sources of electricity and heat, to do so — Klitschko

After the night strikes, there is no heating and water in most of the city


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy