Episode 388: Revival Substance, Edwards, Stiles and Liberty

The Spirit of God is the giver of revival substance. We know from various Old Testament Scripture that the Spirit of the Lord is manifested purposefully. In 1 Samuel is a plethora of instances of the giving and removal of God Spirit. More so, we know that the Holy Spirit is present for those in Christ since the day of Pentecost. With that reality, many, including myself, have been praying for decades, that the living God of the whole Bible would regenerate and reform His Church as well as reach those who have not recognized complete salvation is Jesus the Christ.

We have seen over the course of this last week that there is a ‘declared’ revival at Asbury University in Kentucky. Thousands of Students and others are descending on Ashbury to see and even participate in what God is doing. It is being reported that many who have participated are returning to their campuses and beginning prayer and worship meetings similar to Ashbury. Make a note that there is a History of Revival at Ashbury as noted on their web site.

What is most significant as reported by the Ashbury Student Body President, that there is a hunger for God in this generation. (see Tucker Carlson reports on Asbury University) This is a wonder that is remarkable in that it is extending beyond the Asbury campus.

My prayer is that this brings reformation to the pulpits and historical, Biblical Reformation to the church such that the full extensibility of the Living God will affect every aspect of lives as was seen during ‘The First Great Awakening.’

Revival Substance - Edwards

Not withstanding that God will do as He pleases and directs, my prayer is that there will be revival substance that follows the great spiritual, mindful, physical and emotionalism of the event. I discuss this from the view of Jonathan Edwards.

