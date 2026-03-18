BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨TOP-5 Reasons Iran’s Multi-Warhead Missiles Make US & Israeli Air Defenses Tremble
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1365 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 2 days ago

🚨TOP-5 Reasons Iran’s Multi-Warhead Missiles Make U.S. and Israeli Air Defenses Tremble

Iran's ballistic missiles are wreaking havoc on Israel. Variants such as the Khorramshahr and Zolfaghar, equipped with cluster warheads, disperse dozens of explosive submunitions over vast areas in flight, evade defenses designed for a single precision warhead, and render systems like Iron Dome, Patriot, and THAAD increasingly ineffective.

1️⃣ Full interception becomes nearly impossible once bomblets are released at extreme altitudes after partial missile hits, with each tiny explosive-packed submunition racing down unpredictably at high speeds, evading mass tracking by US-Israeli networks and prioritizing wide dispersal to slip through even advanced interceptors like Arrow or David's Sling.

2️⃣ Saturation tactics overwhelm when a lone missile fragments into dozens of threats, as seen in Iran's 300+ launches where roughly half carried clusters, exhausting radar resources, command chains, and interceptor decisions, especially taxing shorter-range setups like Iron Dome against these medium-range velocity missiles, leading to real breakthroughs with casualties.

3️⃣ Area coverage spreads chaos over up to 10km radius straining Israel's civil defenses and US Gulf bases far beyond what precision single-warheads ever demanded.

4️⃣ Interceptor stocks deplete rapidly under the multiplier effect. Cluster threats often require multiple shots to neutralize. With Iran's estimated stockpile of around 2,500 missiles — and tactics that include probing attacks with older systems before deploying Sejjil or Fattah-2 — Tehran could sustain pressure for months. This may force the US to draw interceptor reserves from other (i.e. South Korea) while pushing Israel toward risky offensive launcher hunts to avoid total burnout.

5️⃣ Strategic binds tighten from destroyed key radars like Qatar's AN/FPS-132, Jordan's and UAE's AN/TPY-2, slashing early warnings and shelter times while hitting 17+ US Middle East facilities, leaving forces reactive against mobile Iranian decoys in rugged terrain, risking proxy flares or Hormuz shutdowns that choke global energy amid this attrition grind.

Do you think that the US and Israeli air defenses can really adapt fast enough to stop these cluster warheads?


@NewRulesGeo❗️Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Gold and Silver Prices Decline Amidst Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Chase Codewell
U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

U.S. Government Weighs Up to $1 Billion in Compensation to Terminate TotalEnergies Offshore Wind Projects

Sterling Ashworth
WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

WHO activates pandemic command structure, stoking sovereignty fears

Willow Tohi
FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

FBI admits buying location data to track Americans

Laura Harris
The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

The 10-Year Famine Is About to Be Unleashed

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy