Ben Harnwell: The Pentagon admits to $3bn “accounting error” in evaluating military aid sent to Ukraine, Steve says this is totally phony.
The Uniparty will now trip over itself in its haste to give Tenpercentskyy his extra $3bn bonus.
But President Trump asked for that exact same $3bn figure to Build the Wall — to fulfill the greatest popular electoral mandate of all time — and all these disgusting cockroaches gave him was the middle finger. F the Uniparty.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/pentagon-error-ukraine-weapons-usa-b2341697.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-border-wall-congress-budget-funding-emergency-declaration-a8816496.html
***
Hi there folks, thanks for watching!
I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.
Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell…
source:
https://rumble.com/v2owzld-harnwell-the-pentagon-admits-to-3bn-accounting-error-in-evaluating-military.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.