The Pentagon admits to $3bn “accounting error” in evaluating military aid sent to Ukraine
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Ben Harnwell: The Pentagon admits to $3bn “accounting error” in evaluating military aid sent to Ukraine, Steve says this is totally phony.


The Uniparty will now trip over itself in its haste to give Tenpercentskyy his extra $3bn bonus.

But President Trump asked for that exact same $3bn figure to Build the Wall — to fulfill the greatest popular electoral mandate of all time — and all these disgusting cockroaches gave him was the middle finger. F the Uniparty.


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/pentagon-error-ukraine-weapons-usa-b2341697.html


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-border-wall-congress-budget-funding-emergency-declaration-a8816496.html


I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.


Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell…


source:

https://rumble.com/v2owzld-harnwell-the-pentagon-admits-to-3bn-accounting-error-in-evaluating-military.html

war roomuneusteve bannonweapon systemszelenskyben harnwellmilitary aid to ukraine

