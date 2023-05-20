Ben Harnwell: The Pentagon admits to $3bn “accounting error” in evaluating military aid sent to Ukraine, Steve says this is totally phony.





The Uniparty will now trip over itself in its haste to give Tenpercentskyy his extra $3bn bonus.

But President Trump asked for that exact same $3bn figure to Build the Wall — to fulfill the greatest popular electoral mandate of all time — and all these disgusting cockroaches gave him was the middle finger. F the Uniparty.





https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/pentagon-error-ukraine-weapons-usa-b2341697.html





https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-border-wall-congress-budget-funding-emergency-declaration-a8816496.html





