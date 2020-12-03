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Another Star Sirius close-up video with a powerful telescope
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128 views • December 03, 2020
Is this a sun-like gas ball - as we are supposed to believe? Nope. The absolutely only reason for astronomy to exist is to hide this from you. (You can see the cross-hair and center dot structure with a video camera's digital zoom too. A 500x digital zoom, common in cameras, is enough.) And with this, down goes everything in astronomy. Stars, galaxies, black holes, solar systems, all a massive hoax, absolute science fiction and entertainment masked as science.
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