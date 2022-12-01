Mind Invaders Chapter 1 - Contact!

New Chapter Every Day!





“You’re nearing Omega! Steady now. Let yourself go. We’re taking you deeper... deeper....”

To Ken Inman, already deep in a self-induced trance and strapped into the secret apparatus he had invented, the metallic voice seemed to originate inside his head. Transmuted by electronics from Ken’s brain waves into an amplifier, the robotic voice seemed to come across vast distances of space and time. It echoed eerily throughout the laboratory from a speaker directly above a second figure wearing a white lab coat and poised over the controls of a bank of electronic monitoring equipment Beneath the thinning gray hair there were beads of perspiration on the man’s broad, high forehead, and the owlish look behind the steel-rimmed glasses betrayed signs of growing nervous excitement....