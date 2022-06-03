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Viva & Barnes - Pfizergate Whistleblower Story Is Being Suppressed
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493 views • June 03, 2022
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Viva & Barnes - Pfizergate Whistleblower Story Is Being Suppressed
Viva Frei and Brook Jackson's attorney Robert Barnes talk about the concerns the
Pfizergate story is causing in Europe, but how the story seems to be getting successfully suppressed in the United States by the mainstream media.
Brook Jackson a former clinical trial auditor who was fired by Pfizer for blowing the whistle about ‘falsified data’ and manipulated clinical trials related to the FDA approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines.
Viva & Barnes - Pfizergate Whistleblower Story Is Being Suppressed
Viva Frei and Brook Jackson's attorney Robert Barnes talk about the concerns the
Pfizergate story is causing in Europe, but how the story seems to be getting successfully suppressed in the United States by the mainstream media.
Brook Jackson a former clinical trial auditor who was fired by Pfizer for blowing the whistle about ‘falsified data’ and manipulated clinical trials related to the FDA approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines.
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