Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sound Frequency Healing of the Old World Architecture
channel image
Audio Mynd
32 Subscribers
272 views
Published Yesterday

Watch the full video HERE

The magnificent architecture around the world was much more than what we have been told.  They were never churches, cathedrals, mosques, castles or palaces meant to house the elite.  No, they were grand instruments of power and technology that could harness the electromagnetic ethereal energy of our plane which we live on.

We have been deceived and lied to for ages.  Free energy and life enhancing vibrational technology has been hidden from us.

Keywords
healingfrequencylifemusichistoryvibrationmedicalsoundtechhidden technologysuppressedarchitecturefreqresonatorresonateelectromagentic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket