WHY WAS AFROMAN CHARGED WITH HALF OF THE COURT COSTS IN THIS RIDICULOUS CASE❓

Afroman Just OWNED These Idiot Cops [background if you haven't any familiarity with this case]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KItpK6zWLvY





Comments:





My biggest issue with this was that the judge still forced Afroman pay half the court costs. It seemed like this was the judge putting his thumb on this case since it was a jury trial and he didn't drive the result he wanted.





Do you know what that dollar amount was? I haven't seen that yet.





I don't know the amount, but in the final decision the judge added these words '“Based upon the relative merits of the case and the justiciability of the claims, costs are divided one half to the Plaintiffs and one-half to Defendant Foreman.”.





I saw an article speculating court cost total $581 and that being split between the two sides.Obviously speculation is not fact.





It should be a wash for Afroman, since they miscounted the money they removed from his home, after finding less than zero justifiable reason to have breached the premisis on the word of a lying confidential informant





Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/grfcPInLJQ4





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/anlfdq [thanks to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mh6CnXV4Yd8 🖲]