We've smashed our moral compass! MPP Randy Hillier on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 03/25/21

Have you ever wondered why people would put themselves into a position to be ridiculed?



To be told that they are WRONG, ANTI, IGNORANT, all because they choose to ask questions, challenge authority, and seek for truth.



To have family members turn against them because they are not acting "normal" which sadly means, not acting like everyone else.



Why would someone do this?



It is one of the reasons why I do the work that I do. I seek answers in the unknown. I question what does not make sense, and I interview individuals who will provide prospective on certain topics that are kept hidden.



These topics hold truths that must be told.



Today I have Randy Hillier on the show. He is being ridiculed on mainstream media, and by the people who he works his ass off for. Is he a glutton for punishment, or is there something that we are all missing?