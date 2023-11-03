Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The US NATO Playbook for Licensing the Brutality of the West's Wars - Chay Bowes
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
973 Subscribers
14 views
Published 14 hours ago

The US NATO playbook for licensing the brutality of the Wests wars remains unchanged. From Korea to Gaza they lie by omission and hijack morality by dehumanizing the targets of their violence and cruelty. The Same game in Ukraine. @irishmaninrussia  Chay Bowes

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket