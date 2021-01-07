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DC Comics - what we KNOW did and did not happen on the 6th
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135 views • January 07, 2021
Late Breaking News: The woman in the window was shot with BLANKS... climbed down, padded her landing with backpack, applied fake blood AFTER the landing, wouldn't allow close inspection because it was staged. I will put that video up right after this one.
Many are glad 2020 is history thinking 2021 HAS TO BE BETTER. Sorry gang - you thought the foreplay was fun ... you will soon be nostalgic for it.
It is getting harder to imagine how they will play this out, but the hunters, shooters, veterans, conservatives, independents, libertarians and plain old curmudgeons will not roll over for whatever they do after installing the ugliest slate ever to run for that office.
The AI is watching everything we say, do, write and text. The cloud, the schemers know how we feel, and how many of us will back that up. In order to meet their published goals, Trump has to be in a position to get a large part of the citizen army to stand down.
Many are glad 2020 is history thinking 2021 HAS TO BE BETTER. Sorry gang - you thought the foreplay was fun ... you will soon be nostalgic for it.
It is getting harder to imagine how they will play this out, but the hunters, shooters, veterans, conservatives, independents, libertarians and plain old curmudgeons will not roll over for whatever they do after installing the ugliest slate ever to run for that office.
The AI is watching everything we say, do, write and text. The cloud, the schemers know how we feel, and how many of us will back that up. In order to meet their published goals, Trump has to be in a position to get a large part of the citizen army to stand down.
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