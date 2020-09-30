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Mt. Dale By-laws: Do They Follow the 1943 Leviticus?
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23 views • September 30, 2020
A comparative analysis of by-laws from GA-DSDA-MC Mountaindale with the original 1943 Leviticus is provided and demonstrates that a number of deviations and contradictions are apparent. The significance of these findings is explored and a viable remedy is proposed.
Please visit this website to download PDF copies of Mt. Dale By-laws from 1983, 1988, 1990, 2002, and 2018. Also the 1991 Waco by-laws : http://whyperish.org/2020/02/mt-dale-...
For a prior video discussing how Davidian ministers are appointed: https://youtu.be/IASh4LyKrCM
For a presentation exposing the origin of the Davidian Biblical Research Committee (BRC): https://youtu.be/I7d79n1xgF4
For a presentation on the significance of the Ezekiel 47 prophecy today: https://youtu.be/MwcJJvR7pnQ
For a presentation exposing the dangers of incorporating religious organizations with the state as IRS 501c3's: http://whyperish.org/2010/09/irs-501c...
For a presentation showing how the original SRod literature has been corrupted since 1955: https://youtu.be/_FPuQf3dml4
Please visit this website to download PDF copies of Mt. Dale By-laws from 1983, 1988, 1990, 2002, and 2018. Also the 1991 Waco by-laws : http://whyperish.org/2020/02/mt-dale-...
For a prior video discussing how Davidian ministers are appointed: https://youtu.be/IASh4LyKrCM
For a presentation exposing the origin of the Davidian Biblical Research Committee (BRC): https://youtu.be/I7d79n1xgF4
For a presentation on the significance of the Ezekiel 47 prophecy today: https://youtu.be/MwcJJvR7pnQ
For a presentation exposing the dangers of incorporating religious organizations with the state as IRS 501c3's: http://whyperish.org/2010/09/irs-501c...
For a presentation showing how the original SRod literature has been corrupted since 1955: https://youtu.be/_FPuQf3dml4
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