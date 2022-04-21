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Russian Tanks Head into Battle On Mariupol Frontline
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504 views • April 21, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. Apr 21, 2022.
The Azovstal is the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol and in this report I show Russian / DPR tanks going into battle in Azovstal.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2cxNpoiWus
The Azovstal is the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol and in this report I show Russian / DPR tanks going into battle in Azovstal.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2cxNpoiWus
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