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Alex Jones Calls for Trump to Issue ‘Death Warrants’ in Response to Chinese ‘Weaponized Pneumonia’
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30 views • April 16, 2020
Apr 16, 2020
By Shane Trejo
InfoWars host Alex Jones is fed up with tyranny, and he has developed an unquenchable blood lust as a result of his righteous indignation.
Source: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/alex-jones-calls-for-trump-to-issue-death-warrants-in-response-to-chinese-weaponized-pneumonia/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
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By Shane Trejo
InfoWars host Alex Jones is fed up with tyranny, and he has developed an unquenchable blood lust as a result of his righteous indignation.
Source: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/alex-jones-calls-for-trump-to-issue-death-warrants-in-response-to-chinese-weaponized-pneumonia/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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