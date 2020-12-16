© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Zootopia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • December 16, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3436/the-truth-about-zootopia-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3436-the-truth-about-zootopia
In this highly theoretical Zootopia universe, all the animals live in peace and harmony with each other, at the price of having nothing to eat except the odd illicit popsicle. Predators have overcome their natural instincts, have evolved past the hunger to chew on prey, and seem to have sublimated their dominant instincts into a more dangerous thirst for political power.
The grim reality soon to be learned by the West is that just because you forget about nature, does not mean that nature forgets about you.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3436-the-truth-about-zootopia
In this highly theoretical Zootopia universe, all the animals live in peace and harmony with each other, at the price of having nothing to eat except the odd illicit popsicle. Predators have overcome their natural instincts, have evolved past the hunger to chew on prey, and seem to have sublimated their dominant instincts into a more dangerous thirst for political power.
The grim reality soon to be learned by the West is that just because you forget about nature, does not mean that nature forgets about you.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.