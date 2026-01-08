Vance: If a Republican defeat in the upcoming midterm elections, an attempt will be made to impeach Donald Trump - Watters, clip 2

US Vice President Vance stated that in the event of a Republican defeat in the upcoming midterm elections, an attempt will be made to impeach Donald Trump.

"If the Democrats do win the midterm elections, will Trump be impeached again?"

"I'm sure they'll try to do it. In fact, they have nothing to build their campaign on and nothing to offer the country. The only obsessive idea of this party is hatred towards Donald Trump. So, if they regain power, what will they do? Reduce taxes for Americans? No. Make people's lives more affordable? No. Solve the crime crisis? No. All they'll do is spend all their time and your money trying to get to Donald Trump."

Hurry up, Donroe, give them more material beside Epstein, invasion of Venezuela, ICE killings, occupation of Greenland etc. for impeachment .