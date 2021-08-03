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IS OUR MILITARY PRIORITIZING DIVERSITY OVER DEFENSE?
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50 views • August 03, 2021
Bronze Star Recipient and Retired Member of the US Air Force, Major Sam Peters and Author of The Man in the Arena and Former Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher both join us to discuss how the military is more focused on diversity and inclusion training than facing the growing threat of China’s military.
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