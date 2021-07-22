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Call: The Planned Food Shortage Has Begun and Taco Bell Is Doing Their Part [22.07.2021]
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360 views • July 22, 2021
TKO2020 - 7 hours ago: 'Everyone should be preparing, as much as you possibly can. Even if you can only afford to store a little at a time, anything you can do to keep yourself from needing ANYTHING from the government'
17,949 Views Premiered 8 Hours Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
86.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aOFkPLCWD3s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOFkPLCWD3s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
17,949 Views Premiered 8 Hours Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
86.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aOFkPLCWD3s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOFkPLCWD3s
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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