6 Major State-Owned Chinese Banks Accused of Creating Illusion of Prosperity

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https://gnews.org/articles/485126
Summary：10/21/2022 Recently, 6 major state-owned banks in China released their credit data with unusually upbeat figures. Experts said that the data came on the heels of the 20th National Congress. They wanted to create an illusion of economic prosperity to hail the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).