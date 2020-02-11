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Phalcon Framework - Tutorial: Basic
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The best way to try the Phalcon Framework is by building something. The Basic Tutorial : https://docs.phalconphp.com/en/3.2/tutorial-base
Covers the three key pieces of a Phalcon App:
- The Bootstrap File
- Controllers / Routing
- Models and the Database
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
With these skills under you belt the sky is the limit for building the next great application or something to share cat pictures with your friends.
Join us with questions over at the Forum and Discord
Forum: https://phalcon.link/forum
Discord: https://phalcon.link/discord
For the Phalcon Meetup: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDYMF2vtsbeDRAnilHfAthfRBjcwdeQG3
For more Phalcon Discussion: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDYMF2vtsbeBXzkG8B5twDkw91sAISCat
Covers the three key pieces of a Phalcon App:
- The Bootstrap File
- Controllers / Routing
- Models and the Database
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
With these skills under you belt the sky is the limit for building the next great application or something to share cat pictures with your friends.
Join us with questions over at the Forum and Discord
Forum: https://phalcon.link/forum
Discord: https://phalcon.link/discord
For the Phalcon Meetup: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDYMF2vtsbeDRAnilHfAthfRBjcwdeQG3
For more Phalcon Discussion: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDYMF2vtsbeBXzkG8B5twDkw91sAISCat
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