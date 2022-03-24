DEVOLVED, Vol 2 - Two Sides of the Same Coin, by Adam Riva, 27 Jan 2022

𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗗 | 𝗩𝗼𝗹 2 - 𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗶𝗻, 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗺 𝗥𝗶𝘃𝗮, 27 𝗝𝗮𝗻 2022This video covers much of the politics & history that lead to Covid and the pandemic, giving names and dates.At 2:58 into this video, a portion of the Georgia Guidestones is shown, that states "Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature." This was a goal expressed by George H. Bush and Henry Kissinger in the 1970s. In my view, this is one of the purposes of the fake vaccines, brought on by the fear of Covid.At 5:57 Anthony Fauci is shown, at the Harvard Global Health Institute in Fall 2017, in a video saying "If you completely ban gain of function research, you're going to interfere with some of the important things we need to do." You know, important things like fulfilling Bush's & Kissinger's goal to reduce world population to less than half a billion.A section of the film, V for Vendetta (2006), is shown to highlight the Deep State's intention that the end (obtaining power) justifies the means (killer vaccines)."The release of Covid-19 and the subsequent death of the 2020 presidential election are two sides of the same coin. Therefore Trump's national bio-defense strategy and devolution are intrinsically linked."Most significantly this video explains the importance of the vaccine developed by the US Army, which would obviate all future Covid vaccines.