True Movie-"Sound of Freedom" Saving Stolen Children

5 years after completion the movie Hollywood never wanted to have made or released is coming to a theater near you this 4th of July. Jim Caviezel's heart wrenching portrayal of Tim Ballard's mission to rescue trafficked children. Watch him tell Clay Clark's ReAwaken America audience about this important movie on April 17, 2021.
Please watch, share and pay it forward.
Thank you!
www.ConservativeLisa.BlogSpot.Com
Please Follow on
Twitter @Lisa4OR1st
Truth Social LisaMichaels
www.WeGo.Social Conservative Lisa
Bitchute Conservative_Lisa
Rumble AccountabilityShow
Please Shop at My Sponsors' sites to support "Accountability News"
www.MyPillow.com/Accountability
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.