Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
True Movie-"Sound of Freedom" Saving Stolen Children
channel image
Accountability News
0 Subscribers
51 views
Published a day ago

5 years after completion the movie Hollywood never wanted to have made or released is coming to a theater near you this 4th of July. Jim Caviezel's heart wrenching portrayal of Tim Ballard's mission to rescue trafficked children. Watch him tell Clay Clark's ReAwaken America audience about this important movie on April 17, 2021.
Please watch, share and pay it forward.
Thank you!
www.ConservativeLisa.BlogSpot.Com
Please Follow on
Twitter @Lisa4OR1st
Truth Social LisaMichaels
www.WeGo.Social Conservative Lisa
Bitchute Conservative_Lisa
Rumble AccountabilityShow
Please Shop at My Sponsors' sites to support "Accountability News"
www.MyPillow.com/Accountability

Keywords
child traffickingjim caviezelsound of freedomexposure of corruption

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket