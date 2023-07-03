True Movie-"Sound of Freedom" Saving Stolen Children

5 years after completion the movie Hollywood never wanted to have made or released is coming to a theater near you this 4th of July. Jim Caviezel's heart wrenching portrayal of Tim Ballard's mission to rescue trafficked children. Watch him tell Clay Clark's ReAwaken America audience about this important movie on April 17, 2021.

Please watch, share and pay it forward.

Thank you!

www.ConservativeLisa.BlogSpot.Com

Please Follow on

Twitter @Lisa4OR1st

Truth Social LisaMichaels

www.WeGo.Social Conservative Lisa

Bitchute Conservative_Lisa

Rumble AccountabilityShow

Please Shop at My Sponsors' sites to support "Accountability News"

www.MyPillow.com/Accountability

