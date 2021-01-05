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100+ reps, 12 senators to challenge electoral votes; Pelosi reelected as US House Speaker | NTD
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14 views • January 05, 2021
0:00 NTD News Today—01/04/2021
0:51 Pelosi Re- elected as US House Speaker
1:39 Senate Swears in 6 New Members
2:38 Puerto Rico Swears in New Governor
3:40 Lawmakers Bid to Challenge Electoral Votes
5:21 Trump Says He’ll Join January 6th Rally
6:02 Facebook Disables GOP Senate Campaign Page
6:40 Poll Monitor: Fulton County Signature Verification
9:48 US Aircraft Carrier to Remain Near Iran
12:10 UK Judge Blocks Assange Extradition
13:02 Moderna Vaccine Doses Could Be Cut in Half
14:04 Getting in Shape in 2021
15:42 Pro-Surfer Saves Woman in Oahu, Hawaii
16:18 Restoring Longleaf Pine Forests
17:48 Space Exploration Review: 2020
More members of Congress are joining the bid to challenge electoral college results, the 117th U.S. Congress is sworn in, and a growing network of intelligence, military and law enforcement professionals are joining an investigation into the 2020 general election.
0:51 Pelosi Re- elected as US House Speaker
1:39 Senate Swears in 6 New Members
2:38 Puerto Rico Swears in New Governor
3:40 Lawmakers Bid to Challenge Electoral Votes
5:21 Trump Says He’ll Join January 6th Rally
6:02 Facebook Disables GOP Senate Campaign Page
6:40 Poll Monitor: Fulton County Signature Verification
9:48 US Aircraft Carrier to Remain Near Iran
12:10 UK Judge Blocks Assange Extradition
13:02 Moderna Vaccine Doses Could Be Cut in Half
14:04 Getting in Shape in 2021
15:42 Pro-Surfer Saves Woman in Oahu, Hawaii
16:18 Restoring Longleaf Pine Forests
17:48 Space Exploration Review: 2020
More members of Congress are joining the bid to challenge electoral college results, the 117th U.S. Congress is sworn in, and a growing network of intelligence, military and law enforcement professionals are joining an investigation into the 2020 general election.
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