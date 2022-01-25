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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 24, 2022
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220 views • January 25, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 24, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YSwtcjktRh6M/
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-january-24-2022/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 24, 2022
“It’s This Week!!!”
…US Army Source on Sun. 23 Jan.
Black Sunday: No Escape, No Where to Hide:
Sun. 23 Jan. Earthquakes in South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, China, Italy, Alaska, Spain, Croatia, Switzerland, six in Iran, one on Mon. 24 Jan. in Afghanistan as cleanout of the DUMBS and Tunnels continued.
Zero Day 11.4:
This was Activation/Action.
Cyber Attacks to Shutdown Everything.
End Of Covid 19.
…Whiplash347
Juan O’Savin – The Endgame
Judy Note on The Event: It would be wise to have 2-3 weeks of food, goods and cash on hand.
A Child’s Prayer (2013) – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – YouTube
4th of July fireworks Mt. Rushmore: full video – YouTube
Judy Note:
Fri. 21 Jan. End of Foreign (Puppet Biden Administration of the Chinese Communist Party) Occupation of the US.
Fri. 21 Jan. an Iraqi discussing Dinar Exchange Rate: https://youtu.be/5wei3HwHotg
Sun. 23 Jan. was Black Sunday as we entered Week Zero: Earthquakes across the globe were destroying tunnels. Nowhere to Escape. No where to Hide. Black Sunday was also amovie about a plot to crash a plane into a Super Bowl Game – that didn’t pan out because they caught the Bad Guys.
Sun. 23 Jan. Q: Two year Deltas of a State Funeral (to involve the general public in a national day of mourning), and when a reporter asked Trump, “What Storm, Mr. President?” and he replied, “You’ll See.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_funeral
Sun. 23 Jan. Green Light: Head of the US Army Pacific General Charles A. Flynn (brother of General Flynn), put up his first tweet on Sunday that contained two words: Green Light. There was an Anon style red outline/4 red lines in background – meaning movement of Military assets (10th Mountain 1st Marine CPSD Marine QVIR) to central locations under guise of citizen riot control. https://qalerts.app/?q=Red4
On Sat. 29 Jan. Wisconsin will be first state to decertify the 2020 Election Results.
A. The Real News for Sun. 23 Jan. 2022:
“We are inside the Storm. Watch the water, shipping lines and volcanoes. The end of the trilogy is upon us, the end of a long movie – the moment where hope seems lost but in the final moments, the good guys win as the Military steps in for the Reveal. The 22 Nation Alliance was now 32 – and positioned everywhere, getting ready to Strike.” …Whiplash347
“No, the goal post has not moved. As I said, it would happen before Feb. (Calendar flip) – a three day Event and ten days of Disclosure, then GESARA Elections within 120 days. A Global Martial Law Transition.” …Whiplash347
Sun. 23 Jan. Earthquakes in Israel, Palestine, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, China, Italy, Alaska, Spain, Croatia and Switzerland as the cleanout of DUMB tunnels continued.
Darpa Pandemic Assassination Program: “Listen to this evil bastard talk about what the government is doing to us. Psychological warfare. It is murder. It is genocide.” https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHEQhurBPPVJ/
“Tens of thousands of citizens have died due to vaccine side-effects. Mandatory vaccinations represent a death penalty.” …Croatian MEP Kolakušić to French Pres. Macron on Sat. 23 Jan.
The Biden White House spokesperson Jen Psaki slips up – almost says she loves working for President… Obama.
(GEORGE = John F. Kennedy Jr.) On July 4 2019 Vice President Pence flew out on AF2. Something happened and the plane changed the call sign to Sam239/329. Ever since July 4 2019 you have seen a different Mike Pence. Sam 239 we will call him. From there GEORGE was sworn in secretly as the New Vice President, in the shadows shall we say. Right after that GEORGE “Official” White House twitter page appeared. He would share POTUS schedules at 3am for the following day & many other things. GEORGE was aboard AF1 last January when they flew too Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. On July 4 2020 who spoke across the speaker system at Mount Rushmore with President Trump present? 4th of July fireworks Mt. Rushmore: full video – YouTube
On Sun. 23 Jan. SpaceX launched another 49 Starlink Satellites: https://gesara.news/spacex-starlink/
Royal Family Experts Warn That The Monarchy May Soon Be Coming To An End: https://abolt.newsweek.com/s/royal-monarchy-end
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of January 14, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YSwtcjktRh6M/
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-january-24-2022/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 24, 2022
“It’s This Week!!!”
…US Army Source on Sun. 23 Jan.
Black Sunday: No Escape, No Where to Hide:
Sun. 23 Jan. Earthquakes in South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, China, Italy, Alaska, Spain, Croatia, Switzerland, six in Iran, one on Mon. 24 Jan. in Afghanistan as cleanout of the DUMBS and Tunnels continued.
Zero Day 11.4:
This was Activation/Action.
Cyber Attacks to Shutdown Everything.
End Of Covid 19.
…Whiplash347
Juan O’Savin – The Endgame
Judy Note on The Event: It would be wise to have 2-3 weeks of food, goods and cash on hand.
A Child’s Prayer (2013) – Mormon Tabernacle Choir – YouTube
4th of July fireworks Mt. Rushmore: full video – YouTube
Judy Note:
Fri. 21 Jan. End of Foreign (Puppet Biden Administration of the Chinese Communist Party) Occupation of the US.
Fri. 21 Jan. an Iraqi discussing Dinar Exchange Rate: https://youtu.be/5wei3HwHotg
Sun. 23 Jan. was Black Sunday as we entered Week Zero: Earthquakes across the globe were destroying tunnels. Nowhere to Escape. No where to Hide. Black Sunday was also amovie about a plot to crash a plane into a Super Bowl Game – that didn’t pan out because they caught the Bad Guys.
Sun. 23 Jan. Q: Two year Deltas of a State Funeral (to involve the general public in a national day of mourning), and when a reporter asked Trump, “What Storm, Mr. President?” and he replied, “You’ll See.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_funeral
Sun. 23 Jan. Green Light: Head of the US Army Pacific General Charles A. Flynn (brother of General Flynn), put up his first tweet on Sunday that contained two words: Green Light. There was an Anon style red outline/4 red lines in background – meaning movement of Military assets (10th Mountain 1st Marine CPSD Marine QVIR) to central locations under guise of citizen riot control. https://qalerts.app/?q=Red4
On Sat. 29 Jan. Wisconsin will be first state to decertify the 2020 Election Results.
A. The Real News for Sun. 23 Jan. 2022:
“We are inside the Storm. Watch the water, shipping lines and volcanoes. The end of the trilogy is upon us, the end of a long movie – the moment where hope seems lost but in the final moments, the good guys win as the Military steps in for the Reveal. The 22 Nation Alliance was now 32 – and positioned everywhere, getting ready to Strike.” …Whiplash347
“No, the goal post has not moved. As I said, it would happen before Feb. (Calendar flip) – a three day Event and ten days of Disclosure, then GESARA Elections within 120 days. A Global Martial Law Transition.” …Whiplash347
Sun. 23 Jan. Earthquakes in Israel, Palestine, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, China, Italy, Alaska, Spain, Croatia and Switzerland as the cleanout of DUMB tunnels continued.
Darpa Pandemic Assassination Program: “Listen to this evil bastard talk about what the government is doing to us. Psychological warfare. It is murder. It is genocide.” https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHEQhurBPPVJ/
“Tens of thousands of citizens have died due to vaccine side-effects. Mandatory vaccinations represent a death penalty.” …Croatian MEP Kolakušić to French Pres. Macron on Sat. 23 Jan.
The Biden White House spokesperson Jen Psaki slips up – almost says she loves working for President… Obama.
(GEORGE = John F. Kennedy Jr.) On July 4 2019 Vice President Pence flew out on AF2. Something happened and the plane changed the call sign to Sam239/329. Ever since July 4 2019 you have seen a different Mike Pence. Sam 239 we will call him. From there GEORGE was sworn in secretly as the New Vice President, in the shadows shall we say. Right after that GEORGE “Official” White House twitter page appeared. He would share POTUS schedules at 3am for the following day & many other things. GEORGE was aboard AF1 last January when they flew too Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. On July 4 2020 who spoke across the speaker system at Mount Rushmore with President Trump present? 4th of July fireworks Mt. Rushmore: full video – YouTube
On Sun. 23 Jan. SpaceX launched another 49 Starlink Satellites: https://gesara.news/spacex-starlink/
Royal Family Experts Warn That The Monarchy May Soon Be Coming To An End: https://abolt.newsweek.com/s/royal-monarchy-end
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of January 14, 2022
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