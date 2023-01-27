Welcome To Proverbs Club.A Fool And His Proverb.

Proverbs 26:7 (NIV).

7) Like the useless legs of one who is lame

is a proverb in the mouth of a fool.

Proverbs Club Commentary

A fool with a proverb is useless because the content is foreign to him.

https://pc1.tiny.us/4fmytfxn

#useless #legs #one #lame #proverb #mouth #fool