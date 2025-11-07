Aaron Day and Mike Adams reveal how to COME OUT ON TOP during AI mass replacements

To learn more, visit: https://theaarondayshow.com





- The Replacement Song and Introduction to Mike Adams (0:22)

- Mike Adams' AI Project and Its Capabilities (5:41)

- AI's Advanced Cognitive Capabilities and Job Replacement (7:42)

- The AI Bubble and Its Impact on Society (10:02)

- The Role of AI in Personal and Professional Development (13:28)

- The Future of AI and Human-Machine Collaboration (18:00)

- The Ethical and Social Implications of AI (34:37)

- The Practical Applications of AI in Daily Life (41:06)

- The Role of AI in Personal and Professional Growth (41:18)

- The Future of AI and Human-Machine Collaboration (41:54)

- Nutrition and Cognitive Performance (42:13)

- Personal Experiences with Nutrition and AI (1:16:06)

- Choosing the Right AI Tools (1:18:07)

- The Future of AI and Robotics (1:20:23)

- China's Lead in AI and Technology (1:22:41)

- Energy and Innovation in the US (1:26:54)

- Technocracy and Corporate Control (1:27:59)

- The Role of Humanity in the AI Race (1:29:52)

- Energy and Innovation Suppression (1:32:47)

- Conclusion and Future Outlook (1:35:08)





