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What's wrong with Nationalism? MODERN SLAVERY #1
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10 views • November 26, 2019
1984 in 2019?! Slavery?! Eggs?! Not on my watch Satan!
Why do they hate Nationalism? It's to make your culture suck! Don't let them make you feel bad for being proud!
Alex Jones literally did nothing wrong. He's just a wackadoo.
I assume that all clips are used with permission. If you see an ad on this video, they done got me.
Comment, subscribe, send me an egg! Thanks for watching if you watched, and if you didn't, thanks just for being you.
Check me out on BitChute, it's like YouTube but without the exposure!
www.bitchute.com/wPcky
or youtube too whatever...
www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDgm_7tsb4ckf1FucYp5dA
Why do they hate Nationalism? It's to make your culture suck! Don't let them make you feel bad for being proud!
Alex Jones literally did nothing wrong. He's just a wackadoo.
I assume that all clips are used with permission. If you see an ad on this video, they done got me.
Comment, subscribe, send me an egg! Thanks for watching if you watched, and if you didn't, thanks just for being you.
Check me out on BitChute, it's like YouTube but without the exposure!
www.bitchute.com/wPcky
or youtube too whatever...
www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDgm_7tsb4ckf1FucYp5dA
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