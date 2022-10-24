OUR LADY Convert, Do Not Waste Any More Time! The prince of this World Wants to Destroy All Good!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Oct 22, 2022 Our Lady of Zaro to Angela on October 8, 2022: My heart is torn with pain on seeing so many praying only with their mouths and not with their hearts.
The prince of this world wants to destroy all that is good
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYyDRmAHmsg