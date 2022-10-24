Create New Account
OUR LADY Convert, Do Not Waste Any More Time! The prince of this World Wants to Destroy All Good!
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Oct 22, 2022 Our Lady of Zaro to Angela on October 8, 2022: My heart is torn with pain on seeing so many praying only with their mouths and not with their hearts.

The prince of this world wants to destroy all that is good


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYyDRmAHmsg

