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Insane! New Delta Vax Is Coming!! - This WIll Never End!!
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20 views • July 10, 2021
How can this be? Well, in my opinion this only confirms to me, that this entire thing was a plandemic not a pandemic! And even then, I am not even sure there was anything but a nasty flu, again I stipulate that is just my opinion.
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