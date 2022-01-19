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BREAKING! Covid Con Collapses, Vaccines soon to be pulled, vaccine pushers jumping ship and covering their asses
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655 views • January 19, 2022
COVID 19 vaccine a complete failure. fraud lie crumbling as criminal con men spin fantastic excuses to dodge criminal charges and save face that in reality the science was junk and CDC, WHO, NIH and world health officials are illiterate self serving idiot morons trying to avoid criminal charges. The filthy rats are jumping a sinking ship. British scrap the COVID scam.
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