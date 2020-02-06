The David Knight Show (6Feb20 Full Show) GOP Rips Pelosi: ACQUITS Trump

Topics by timecode:— 00:00:00 Romney’s “Pierre Delicto Double-Cross” & GOP rips up Pelosi’s impeachment papers— 00:09:45 Trump LIVE at National Prayer Breakfast speaks on the end of impeachment & religious freedom— 00:27:06 Have we really protected religious freedom? Here’s how WE do it— 00:41:07 Pelosi will be remembered in history as merely a footnote to the Trump presidency— 00:45:41 Jon Rappoport, NoMoreFakeNews.com, joins to talk about coronavirus. What is being reported by govt & media news in China & USA and what can we believe?— 01:01:06 Rappoport on reports of HIV found in coronavirus? Where else has this sequence been found? What do we know about HIV itself? Is it proof of a bioweapon?— 01:12:55 Rappoport on what he believes the Chinese govt is REALLY covering up — and it’s NOT the coronavirus— 01:27:52 Bloodied, but unbowed: one MMA fighter’s fight against the Chinese government social credit system. The extraordinary lengths President Xi will go to punish anyone who embarrasses his nationalistic pride & propaganda. What does it tell us about human nature everywhere and the censorship/punishment system that’s coming to the West?By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!