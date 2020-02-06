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The David Knight Show (6Feb20 Full Show) GOP Rips Pelosi: ACQUITS Trump
The David Knight Show
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15 views • February 06, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:00 Romney’s “Pierre Delicto Double-Cross” & GOP rips up Pelosi’s impeachment papers
— 00:09:45 Trump LIVE at National Prayer Breakfast speaks on the end of impeachment & religious freedom
— 00:27:06 Have we really protected religious freedom?  Here’s how WE do it
— 00:41:07 Pelosi will be remembered in history as merely a footnote to the Trump presidency
— 00:45:41 Jon Rappoport, NoMoreFakeNews.com, joins to talk about coronavirus. What is being reported by govt & media news in China & USA and what can we believe?
— 01:01:06 Rappoport on reports of HIV found in coronavirus? Where else has this sequence been found? What do we know about HIV itself? Is it proof of a bioweapon?
— 01:12:55 Rappoport on what he believes the Chinese govt is REALLY covering up — and it’s NOT the coronavirus
— 01:27:52 Bloodied, but unbowed: one MMA fighter’s fight against the Chinese government social credit system.  The extraordinary lengths President Xi will go to punish anyone who embarrasses his nationalistic pride & propaganda.  What does it tell us about human nature everywhere and the censorship/punishment system that’s coming to the West?

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