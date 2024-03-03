Тоска (ноты)

Мелодия, придуманная мной четверть века назад на слова Иващенко и Васильева "Иссык-Кульская тоска". Наконец я ее записал ;) Текст, впрочем, давным-давно утратил всякую актуальность, так что предлагаю считать мою музыку самостоятельным, не связанным с ним произведением. Желающие могут написать на эту музыку свои слова ;)
