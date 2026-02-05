“bruise your head”, “bruise his heel” 12-26-25

In my understanding, “bruise your head” from Genesis chapter 3 refers to what Jesus Christ will do to Satan, and “bruise his heel” is what Satan will do to Jesus Christ. “bruise his heel” sounds to me like a temporary time when Jesus Christ won’t be walking on earth. This time could be denoted by Psalms chapter 110 verse 1, “Sit at my right hand, till I make your enemies your footstool.” This verse refers to Jesus Christ after his life on earth, death, burial resurrection, and ascension. To me it implies that Jesus Christ would have a footstool in heaven as well. Also, Lamentations chapter 2 verse 1 states, “he has not remembered his footstool in the day of his anger.” To me “bruise his heel” also speaks to the life on earth, death, burial, resurrection, ascension, and second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. Revelations chapter 22 verse 20 states, “’He who testifies to these things says, ‘Surely I am coming soon.’” Now with respect to “bruise your head”, this verse leads me to believe that there is a temporary period of time when Satan will have negative cognitive effects similar to a concussion, and maybe amnesia, etc. Have a great day.

Isaiah 66/1 “The heaven is my throne and the earth is my footstool”