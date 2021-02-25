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‘Serious questions’ over Joe Biden’s will to defend Taiwan
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30 views • February 25, 2021
There are “serious questions” surrounding President Joe Biden’s will to get involved if “Taiwan goes into play,” according to Sky News host Catherine McGregor.
Ms McGregor said Joe Biden’s ascendancy to the presidency “hasn’t helped” China’s growing aggression.
“The intensification of their (China) probing of Taiwanese airspace has all coincided with the inauguration”.
She said the Biden administration has moved a carrier group into the Taiwan Straits and made “some positive military moves” in support of Taiwan.
“Bu really the issue I’ve got; is the will there if Taiwan goes into play? I have serious questions over their will, that’s the real issue.”
Ms McGregor said Joe Biden’s ascendancy to the presidency “hasn’t helped” China’s growing aggression.
“The intensification of their (China) probing of Taiwanese airspace has all coincided with the inauguration”.
She said the Biden administration has moved a carrier group into the Taiwan Straits and made “some positive military moves” in support of Taiwan.
“Bu really the issue I’ve got; is the will there if Taiwan goes into play? I have serious questions over their will, that’s the real issue.”
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