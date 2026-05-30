5X Dems Failed at Trumping Trump

May 29, 2026 - President Trump is keeping his pen at the ready. He has his deputies lined up and his bully pulpit prepped for victory. Let’s look at five times the Dems failed this week in their efforts to destroy the Trump agenda.





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Don’t miss this! Lori’s latest interview with Kristi Leigh: Why Men Insist in Sharing our Spaces—It’s not what you think! https://lindelltv.com/the-battle-for-womanhood-men-in-womens-spaces-and-the-war-on-real-mothers/?channel=4751