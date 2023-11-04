ACAPULCO, GAZA/ISRAEL, MATT PERRY, RFK JR. WWIII, MADELEINE ALBRIGHT, NYC 2023

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: We have an entertaining show with Owen Benjamin showing the war in Israel being depicted as a NFL Sunday football round up, 3 parody clips about the Middle East, Matthew Perry displaying odd behavior in his last days, RFK Jr. talking WWIII, What's Her Face plus much much more!
